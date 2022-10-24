Appeal launched to bring former Sheffield United favourite home after ex-Sunderland man’s life-changing brain injury

The fundraising drive was organised to help pay for much-needed adaptations to the north-east home of ex-Blade John MacPhail, the Scottish defender who played 169 times for United and also had spells at Sunderland and Bristol City.

MacPhail, aged 66, suffered a serious brain injury when he fell down the stairs at home last December and is unlikely to ever walk again. After falling into a coma following the accident, he is now being cared for at The Bridge rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough and his family hope to bring him home next year.

To do so, an extension needs to be built on his home in Ingleby Barwick and a fundraising appeal – named MacPhail’s Miles and encouraging people to walk 100 miles throughout October – was launched, with an initial £10,000 target.

After that landmark was reached within just 10 days, the target was increased to £15,000 – and after £5,000 of donations in the last week, organisers are now hoping to reach the £20,000 mark.

MacPhail’s eldest daughter Rebecca said: "Everyone has been so kind, I can’t tell you how overwhelmed we’ve been. We thought we’d maybe raise 3 or 4 thousand, so for people to donate what they have is amazing. We feel really proud that he’s so well thought of. He’s the type of guy who would do anything for anyone.

Sheffield United team 1979 - with John MacPhail on the back row

"York City held a golf day with former players and they did a bucket collection at the last match, they’ve been incredibly supportive. We’ve been totally blown away by people’s generosity.”

The ‘MacPhail’s Miles’ JustGiving page has been set up by family friend Gail Robertson, who said: “John loved a good walk - mainly with a set of golf clubs over his shoulder, so we ask you to be part of our team effort to walk 100 miles during October. A walk a day, a group event or lunchtime walk at work can be sponsored and contribute to MacPhail’s Miles.”

