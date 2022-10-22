After goals from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie had dragged United back on level terms, after Teemu Pukki’s early brace had put Norwich in control.
But their good work looked to be undone late on once again when John Egan gave away a penalty, but Pukki’s effort was saved by Adam Davies.
Here’s how we rated United’s players at the Lane ...
1. Adam Davies 6
Made his first home appearance as a Blade and it got off to a nightmare start, taking far too long over his kick from a backpass and allowing Pukki to charge down and put his side ahead via a rebound. Redeemed himself partially with a good stop to prevent Sargent making it 3-0 and then completely with a penalty save from Pukki late in the game
Photo: Barrington Coombs
2. George Baldock 6.5
Looked bright down the right flank early on, with a nice pass to Brewster and then some good skill to fashion a crossing chance before seeing it blocked. Had to be alert to cover for Ahmedhodzic as City broke while his teammate was still moaning about a misplaced pass. City thought they had claims for a penalty when Cantwell went down under his challenge but nothing was given
Photo: Barrington Coombs
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Didn't do enough to prevent Pukki doubling Norwich's lead as he striker looked to outmuscle and outmanoeuvre him before finding the bottom corner. Beautiful drag-back piece of skill set up a late chance for Khadra when he looked to be going nowhere
Photo: Darren Staples
4. John Egan 6
Did superbly well to meet Norwood's diagonal ball and head across for McBurnie to net United's equaliser but then almost saw all of United's hard work undone by giving away the penalty, and was fortunate that Davies stood up in the big moment
Photo: Barrington Coombs