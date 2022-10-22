2. George Baldock 6.5

Looked bright down the right flank early on, with a nice pass to Brewster and then some good skill to fashion a crossing chance before seeing it blocked. Had to be alert to cover for Ahmedhodzic as City broke while his teammate was still moaning about a misplaced pass. City thought they had claims for a penalty when Cantwell went down under his challenge but nothing was given

Photo: Barrington Coombs