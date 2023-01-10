Daniel Jebbison insists he is ready to step up and take the chance to play a key part of Sheffield United’s promotion run-in, amid ongoing uncertainty over the availability of Oli McBurnie and Reda Khadra.

Both men are currently out of the Blades squad, McBurnie building back up to full fitness after an ankle issue and Khadra on the verge of having his loan terminated and returning to Brighton before being loaned out again.

That leaves Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye as United’s senior, fit and available forwards, with Rhian Brewster also sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue.

Jebbison made the most of his opportunity to impress at Millwall on Saturday, scoring the Blades’ opening goal in their 2-0 FA Cup victory at The Den, and admitted: “Anything could happen. That’s the way I think about it.

“I’ll always be ready, just like [at Millwall] and when the opportunity comes, I’ll take the most out of it. The competition is there, it's always going to be there. But I like it.”

Jebbison, whose young United teammate Will Osula has been recalled from his loan spell at Derby County, is expected to feature in the matchday squad when the Blades return to Championship action at home to Stoke City this weekend.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United (r) celebrates scoring at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“I want to help the boys as much as I can, to get promoted this season,” the 19-year-old added. “That's the goal. So I’ll be doing everything I can. For the team, for myself and for the Blades fans as well.”