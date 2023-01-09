Ciaran Clark’s injury is not as bad as first feared, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested, after receiving the results of scans on the Newcastle United loanee’s damaged hamstring.

The 33-year-old has been missing since he made way at half-time of United’s dramatic draw at QPR earlier this year, missing the weekend trip to Millwall in the FA Cup.

With United suffering a spate of hamstring injuries this season, including long-term ones for Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies, fears were raised amongst supporters that Clark may be a long-term absentee as they look to consolidate their promotion place in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of his side’s return to Championship action this weekend at home to Stoke City, said: “He did it on the stretch, we saw him [struggling] with it afterwards. So we’ll be led by how he recovers from that.

“It’s not an overly massive one, but one we can’t risk and we’ll have to let him settle down. He wasn’t sprinting or anything, he just overstretched and pulled his hamstring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my mind I think he’ll be out the next couple of games, but I might be proved wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Roberts of QPR is closed down by Ciaran Clark of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

Clark has already missed a chunk of game time this season with hamstring issues, while Ben Osborn is currently sidelined with the same issue. Max Lowe was out with hamstring damage earlier in the season but after returning to the side, picked up a side strain. Osborn is hoping to return to contention in the coming weeks.