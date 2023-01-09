Daniel Jebbison exemplified the confidence coursing through the Sheffield United camp at the minute – by admitting he knew he would score at Millwall on Saturday as soon as he was named on the teamsheet.

The teenager netted his second goal in United colours to help the Blades on their way to a 2-0 victory at The Den, setting up a fourth-round clash with National League promotion-chasers Wrexham.

More importantly, it was a timely reminder to boss Paul Heckingbottom of the 19-year-old’s quality; especially with fellow striker Oli McBurnie injured and Reda Khadra edging ever-closer to the exit door at Bramall Lane.

“The goal came from the training ground,” Jebbison admitted, after being played through by James McAtee and finishing past Bartosz Białkowski.

“We've been practicing that. I saw the ball going to him, screamed ‘Macca’ and he knew he knew exactly what to do.

“I knew I was going to score when I found out I was starting. The opportunity is there for me and I'm going to make the most out of it.

“It really can take time to get in your stride and get your confidence up but the whole environment has helped. Everyone around Sheffield United supports me. My teammates are brilliant, the gaffer and Jack Lester and Macca [Stuart McCall].

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United (l) celebrates scoring the first goal at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“Everyone supports me, they’re always there for me. The support really drives me.”

Jebbison exploded onto the scene for the Blades as a 17-year-old towards the end of United’s stay in the Premier League, becoming the youngest player in the competition’s history to score on his full debut when he netted away at Goodison Park.

That strike increased expectations for the Canadian-born England youth international, who was subsequently the subject of transfer interest from the Toffees following United’s relegation. A successful loan spell at Burton Albion was expected to lay the platform for a first-team challenge this season, before an ankle injury derailed the striker’s progress.

“I know how good Daniel can be,” Heckingbottom, who gave Jebbison his chance in the top-flight, said. “Because of that, we set him high standards. But we set high standards for everyone here. We don’t lower those for anyone or make special cases.”