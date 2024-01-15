Another player signs new Sheffield United contract

Antwoine Hackford making his Sheffield United debut against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on January 02, 2021. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Antwoine Hackford has become the latest Sheffield United youngster to agree a new deal with the Blades, three years after making his first team debut in the Premier League.

Hackford, who was brought up in Arbourthorne, has signed a two-year contract at United and said it was 'an honour' to sign on again as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Andre Brooks who earned a regular place in the Blades' midfield since Chris Wilder returned to the club.

"I am delighted to have signed, and I know now that I need to push on in these next two years to earn the next contract," he told the club's website. "Being born in Sheffield and being involved in the setup since I was nine, it is an honour to have been handed this opportunity and to be in a position to keep representing my boyhood club.

"I've enjoyed the experiences with the first team this season, and the challenge now is to get fit again and work really hard to try and earn another opportunity."

Hackford has found first team places hard to come by since Wilder brought him into the fold in the top flight against Crystal Palace back in 2021, and a number of injuries have stunted his development in that respect. However, he was brought on as a late substitute in the first two games of this season against Palace again and Nottingham Forest, with United at that stage yet to complete their recruitment.

"I gave Antwoine his debut here when he was 16, so I know he's a talented lad," said Wilder. "Along with Andre [Brooks] and others, this again shows you the belief the club, myself and the staff have in the young players here.

