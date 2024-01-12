BRILLIANT START: Andre Brooks has impressed in his first two starts for Sheffield United

Sheffield United have moved to tie down the long-term future of promising midfielder Andre Brooks. Brooks has put pen to paper on a deal that will run until the summer of 2027, with the deal underlining the faith the club have in the 20-year-old's ability.

The Sheffield-born academy graduate, who has been with the club since the age of eight, has progressed into the first-team picture at Bramall Lane this season and since the appointment of Chris Wilder he has been a key man. Since the start of December he has made six starts for the Blades, with his outings coming acorss the midfield line.

As such, while he has amassed just 14 senior appearances for the club in all competitions, it seems he could be set to play a pivotal role for the Blades as they move into the second half of the Premier League campaign and strive for survival.

"I am absolutely delighted, it's great to get it over the line," Brooks told the club website. "The gaffer has come in and showed confidence in me straight away and that's been a huge boost, it is up to me now to reward him for the faith he's showed in me.

"I've been in the system now for 12 years, and this is another step to where I want to be. I know there's still a long road ahead, so I'll be working hard to stay in the team and to keep learning and improving."

Wilder added: "Since I've been back in the building, Andre has been outstanding. He's got a bright future ahead of him, but he knows he has to go on now and cement himself as a first team player. He'll get all the support he needs from the staff here, so the challenge now for him is to build on the start he's made and kick on again.

