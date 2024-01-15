West Ham in double injury blow as Sheffield United prepare for return to action

West Ham have an FA Cup replay to contend with before the face Sheffield United this weekend

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen reacts following an injury during the English FA Cup third round football match between West Ham United and Bristol City at the London Stadium, in London on January 7, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham will be sweating on two of their most important players leading up to their trip to face Sheffield United on Sunday.

While the Blades have been afforded a rest due to the staggered Premier League winter break, the Hammers' inability to see off Bristol City in the FA Cup means they have a replay on Tuesday before heading to South Yorkshire at the weekend. And David Moyes' side may well be doing so without two key men, who will definitely be out of the replay against the Robins at Ashton Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant manager Billy McKinley, stepping into press conference duties ahead of that tie, admitted Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta will miss the cup tie and there are concerns they may not be available for the trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Both players picked up injuries when West Ham drew 1-1 with Bristol City at the London Stadium, with Paqueta coming off in the early stages with a calf complaint, while Bowen picked up an ankle knock having put the Hammers ahead.

“Lucas isn’t available - he took a knock in the last game - and Jarrod’s the same,” said McKinley. “They’re the injuries that have come about since the last match, so we’ll see how they progress after tomorrow and across the next few days.”

“We’re short of a couple of players, so we’re going to need to make some changes," he added. “Training’s been positive over the last couple of days, so we’ll see how it goes between now and the game and then the gaffer will pick the team he thinks is right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham are already without the injured Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus is on AFCON duty with Ghana and on the face of it they could probably do without this replay, while other teams, including the Blades get the chance to work on the training pitch and get some players who are carrying knocks back up to scratch.

However, McKinley doesn't see it that way, adding: "The way they’ve structured the mid-season break has been a bit of a hybrid, with some clubs getting the first part of it off, and some the second part, so there’s probably no other way of getting the fixtures in.

"I’ve not really looked too deeply into the whys and why nots of the fixture dates. In general the players are playing a lot of games and the fixture calendar is congested. That’s the way it is.