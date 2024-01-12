Two full-backs leave Sheffield United as second January loan exit confirmed

Luke Thomas has returned to Leicester City after seeing his loan at Sheffield United mutually terminated. Thomas joined the Blades during the summer transfer window as the club looked to strengthen their hand following promotion to the Premier League.

But, he failed to make the desired impact at Bramall Lane and after falling out of contention following the appointment of Chris Wilder, the two clubs have agreed to bring his loan to a premature end. He made 13 appearances for the Blades with his last coming in the FA Cup clash with Gillingham last weekend

The 22-year-old will now return to the King Power Stadium but it remains to be seen if he will play a part in the Foxes' promotion push under Enzo Maresca. The decision to send Thomas back to the East Midlands does give the Blades a little extra wriggle room in the transfer window, though, with another loan spot available to be used as Wilder aims to add to his squad.

Thomas' Leicester teammate Danny Ward is one of the players who has been linked with a loan move to South Yorkshire and such a move could now be a possibility.

Elsewhere, United have announced that full-back Harry Boyes has joined Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. Boyes was recently recalled from his loan with Wycombe Wanderers, despite making 29 appearances, and he will now link up with Charlie Adam's Lancashire outfit. Fleetwood find themselves battling for survival at the foot of League One, eight points behind the pace required for survival.