John Egan on track for Sheffield United return after signing Championship transfer deal

John Egan is set for a reunion with his former club Sheffield United this season after agreeing a deal with one of their promotion rivals. The centre-half was out of contract after leaving Bramall Lane earlier this summer and reportedly underwent a recent ‘trial’ spell at Premier League side West Ham.

But the Republic of Ireland international has now signed a deal with Burnley until the end of the season, linking up with Scott Parker’s side over the international break after a spell training with the Clarets. Egan saw his time at Bramall Lane curtailed by a serious Achilles injury and is set to return to his former stomping ground on Boxing Day this year. The return leg at Turf Moor is scheduled to take place on April 21 next year, which could be an important one for either side if either are in the promotion race.

After putting pen to paper, Egan said: “First and foremost, I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club. The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that. I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager. I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”