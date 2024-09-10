Sheffield United’s youngsters followed up last week’s 8-2 hammering of Watford with a 6-0 victory at QPR earlier today. Gary McSheffrey’s young guns won the national U21 title last season and have begun their defence in free-scoring style this time around.

United have placed a lot of focus on their famed academy in recent years which continues to pay off, with a number of young stars featuring for the first-team this season and many more knocking on the door of Chris Wilder’s squad. So on the back of the latest U21 hammering - with goals from Sam Aston and Billy Blacker with braces from Harry Boyes and Owen Hampson - we had a look at 14 impressive young Blades who could save - or make - United millions in the transfer market in the future. Remember the names!