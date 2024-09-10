15 Sheffield United youngsters who could save millions in transfer market after latest U21 hammering: gallery

Sheffield United’s U21s continue to make mockery of level as they hammer QPR 6-0

Sheffield United’s youngsters followed up last week’s 8-2 hammering of Watford with a 6-0 victory at QPR earlier today. Gary McSheffrey’s young guns won the national U21 title last season and have begun their defence in free-scoring style this time around.

United have placed a lot of focus on their famed academy in recent years which continues to pay off, with a number of young stars featuring for the first-team this season and many more knocking on the door of Chris Wilder’s squad. So on the back of the latest U21 hammering - with goals from Sam Aston and Billy Blacker with braces from Harry Boyes and Owen Hampson - we had a look at 14 impressive young Blades who could save - or make - United millions in the transfer market in the future. Remember the names!

Now United’s third-choice goalkeeper after the departure of Ivo Grbic this week and may have been anyway, appearing on the bench for the League Cup defeat at Barnsley. A modern-day goalkeeper good with his feet, Faxon has previously been linked with Premier League giants including Manchester City and Liverpool before the Blades tied him down to his first pro deal last season

1. Luke Faxon

A player who seems to have been around for ages but is still only 21 years of old. Seriki is a converted winger who loves to get forward from right back, as Unitedites saw in the cup against Wrexham before he got injured. With Alfie Gilchrist only on loan, he may sense an opportunity to audition for the right-back spot for years to come

2. Femi Seriki

A versatile player who can play at right back and also in the middle of defence, Sachdev has also had first-team opportunities this season and has previously represented England U19s

3. Sai Sachdev

A regular at the heart of defence for United’s free-scoring U21 side this season, Easton arrived at Bramall Lane from Scottish giants Celtic and impressed enough to be handed a two-year contract extension earlier this summer tying him to United until 2026. Easton is a Scotland age-group international and can also fill in in midfield if required

4. Evan Easton

