Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover bid is approaching a crucial phase as the US-based investors looking to take control of Bramall Lane look to get their deal over the line. The consortium has been looking to buy the Blades for a significant time now and expected to make a breakthrough earlier this summer, but the deal remains incomplete.

The original feeling of confidence has faded into optimism amid conflicting reports from sources on both sides as to the exact status of the deal. The Star’s most recent information was that the EFL were broadly happy with the consortium’s plans to take over the Blades and just needed one more document in order to give the go-ahead.

But as Chris Wilder’s players prepare for Friday evening’s return to Championship action away at Hull City, the deal appears to be no closer to completion as the uncertainty continues. In the meantime, social media speculation has filled the void, with one theory that one of the rich investors had pulled out. A source with knowledge of the takeover process recently confirmed to The Star that that was not the case.

Initial hopes that a deal would be done in time to have an influence on the summer transfer window came and went, with boss Wilder’s hopes of adding two more loan players to his squad scuppered despite the deadline-day departures of Anis Slimane and Auston Trusty. With United unable to do business again until January there is an argument that the takeover is not as pressing, but the would-be new owners’ apparent struggle to get the deal over the line does not bode well for their potential future ownership in the eyes of many supporters.

If the deal does collapse then it will be the third failed United takeover in recent years, and current owner Prince Abdullah could bank another chunk of cash for not selling the Blades. But whatever happens, the current impasse cannot continue forever and the feeling around the deal is that a critical phase is approaching - where it either gets done or the club continues under the stewardship of Prince Abdullah.

Against that backdrop United are unbeaten in the league this season and could go third in the Championship table with victory at Hull on Friday, at least until the Saturday games give their early promotion rivals the chance to catch up. In the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer, United have many multi-million-pound assets tied down, with another massive financial windfall on offer if they can return to the Premier League.

That situation has led to some behind the scenes at Bramall Lane wondering whether Prince Abdullah may decide to stick rather than twist, despite admitting that sole ownership has affected him both emotionally and financially in the past. Earlier this year United were hit with a two-point deduction by the EFL for non-payment of transfer money to other clubs during their promotion season, at a time when funds became so stretched that the club failed to pay suppliers and were forced to deny reports that they were on the brink of administration.