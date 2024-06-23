Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk as Sheffield United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is said to be the target of an ambitious bid from League Two club Doncaster Rovers.

The former Blades striker will become a free agent when his current deal at Hull City comes to an end later this month and there are believed to be several clubs keen on offering him an opportunity to extend his career. Sharp enjoyed three successful spells with the Blades, scoring 129 goals in 377 appearances - but left brought an end to the latter of his trio of stints when he joined MLS side LA Galaxy in the summer of 2023.

Reflecting on his time as a Blade, Sharp told FourFour Two: "As a kid, all I ever wanted was to score one goal for Sheffield United in front of the Kop, so to be able to do that more than 100 times was amazing. To have been captain and help the club I love get promoted to the Premier League was even better. Those memories will live with me forever. My one regret is that I didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye to the supporters – I didn’t know that last season would be my final one there. Leaving Sheffield United was tough, as I thought I was going to be there for this season as well. I was initially told I would be, so it was hard to get over that."

At the age of 38, Sharp is still a man in demand and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed Doncaster Rovers are ‘trying’ to put together a deal to make the experienced frontman part of their push for promotion into League One next season almost 15 years after he initially joined them on loan from the Blades.

Blades stopper closing in on Premier League move

Wes Foderingham’s departure from Sheffield United is now said to be ‘imminent’ as the Blades goalkeeper closes in on a move to Premier League club West Ham United.

The 33-year-old stopper moved to Bramall Lane on a free transfer during the summer of 2020 after bringing down the curtain on a five-year spell with Scottish giants Rangers. During his time as a Blade, Foderingham made 112 appearances and gave an insight into his feelings about his departure via social media after he was named as one of several players to be released when their contracts come to an end later this month.

He said: “Thank you for the love and support. It has been a hell of a ride. Some great memories I will cherish for a lifetime! Although I have loved playing for this football club it is time for a change. I wish the club all the best in the future and hopefully the team can bounce back next season. To my teammates, you boys have been like family over the last few seasons. No matter how difficult it has been at times we as a group always remained strong and I thank you all for your support and friendship.”