Getty Images

A round-up of the latest Sheffield United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

The summer transfer window is open and it promises to be a pivotal period for Sheffield United. The Blades will be looking to regather themselves after the disappointment of last season's relegation and something of a summer rebuild could be in order.

There's plenty still to be decided in terms of personnel, with contract talks ongoing between the club and a host of players. If terms cannot be agreed, though, United could find themselves saying farewell to a few more senior faces. Whoever leaves will need replacing, of course, and the club may have to be active over the coming months. With that in mind, here's a round-up of the latest Blades transfer news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foderingham deal 'almost done'

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wes Foderingham is on the verge of joining West Ham United on a free transfer this summer, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth. The goalkeeper has one more week left to run on his contract with the Blades with his four year stay at Bramall Lane set to come to an end this summer.

Foderingham has wasted no time in sorting his next move, though it seems, with the 33-year-old set to link up with the Hammers on a two-year deal. According to Sheth that deal is now 'effectively agreed', with a medical set to take place imminently.

He is expected to be a back-up goalkeeper at the London Stadium with Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola competing for the number one spot under new manager Julen Lopetegui. Foderingham made 112 appearances for the Blades and kept 39 clean sheets. Unfortunately, he struggled for form last time around with his performances between the sticks in the Premier League seeing him heavily criticised.

Everton eye Ndiaye

Premier League side Everton have reportedly enquired about signing former Sheffield United man Iliman Ndiaye. The 24-year-old spent last season with Ligue 1 Marseille, where despite scoring four goals in 46 appearances for the club, he was subject to criticism for his performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frontman was linked with a quick return to England in January and it seems that interest remains with Everton said to be considering a move to sign the Senegal international. That's according to L'Equipe, who claim the Merseyside outfit have made contact with Marseille, with the French club willing to sell if they can recoup the €20m they paid for him a year ago.