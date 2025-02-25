Sheffield United conceded three late goals to lose ground in the Championship promotion race.

Leeds United were encouraged to chase a comeback win after seeing Sheffield United drop deeper as fatigue set in, according to their defender Junior Firpo.

United lost after opening the scoring for the first time this season, with three goals in the final 18 minutes turning a 1-0 win into a crushing 3-1 defeat. Chris Wilder’s side came flying out the blocks with Illan Meslier’s own-goal the culmination of an away side on the ropes, with Bramall Lane rocking after 25 minutes.

But the league leaders started to get a grip on the game in the second-half and after missing a similar chance, Firpo headed home the equaliser on 72 minutes. Wilder’s substitutions were unable to hand control back to United and Leeds’ late pressure told as goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe ended the contest.

Blades downfall highlighted

“In the second-half, I felt like we were all over them,” Firpo told LUTV of his side’s performance. “I felt like they were getting more and more tired, also they made a few substitutions thinking to secure the win. So they just gave up more space to play and more space to go forward for the equaliser. Once we scored, we were in a different mode and we just turned the game.”

Leeds were fortunate to only be one goal down going into half-time, with United heavily on top during the opening 20 minutes as their visitors faltered. Any one of several set-pieces or long throws could have fallen at the feet of a Blades player, while a string of last-ditch tackles kept the lead from increasing.

Many in the away end would have taken a point during the break, and they’d have snapped your hand off for a draw as it remained 1-0 beyond the 70th minute, but their leveller changed momentum. Wilder admitted after full-time his side lost control in the closing stages and as fatigue appeared to set in, Leeds sensed that weakness.

“We talked before the game and we knew a point would be a good result,” goalscoring left-back Firpo added. “But after being in a losing position, equalising in the game, being in the rhythm we were in at that moment and seeing them get more and more tired, we brought fresh legs on from the bench and we knew the win was there for us.”

Wilder on defeat

Defeat leaves United five points behind league leaders Leeds but they are still in the automatic promotion places, with a two-point gap on Burnley in third keeping them right in the race. And speaking after full-time, Blades boss Wilder appeared to agree with Firpo’s assessment, admitting his side were pinned back by the eventual winners.

“We've played on the front foot all season but sometimes you get pushed back by good players and good teams,” Wilder said. “I'm not going to be naive enough to have 70 percent possession. The data before, we were 3/1 at home, which is unheard of. The bookies set that up because of what Leeds United do to everyone else. They've swatted everyone else away but they didn't swat us away.

“I don't want any hard-luck stories in defeat because we're really disappointed we've not got a win. It was a tight game, and sometimes tight games are decided by defining moments and the momentum swung their way. If we'd have been a bit better on transition and counter-attack, when they're chucking men forward, maybe we'd have had an opportunity to get a second. But you've got to take it on the chin and be humble about it.”