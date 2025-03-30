Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United have been linked with interest in the Championship star.

Sheffield United are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Norwich City talisman Borja Sainz.

Bramall Lane chiefs will be putting early plans in place for a busy summer, with the hope being they will be recruiting for Premier League survival, rather than a second shot at promotion. Chris Wilder’s side took a huge step towards achieving their goal after beating Coventry City on Friday night and they will end this week top of the Championship, following Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

And the good news continued on Sunday morning as journalist Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon page on United’s interest in Sainz. The well-connected EFL journalist claims Bramall Lane recruitment chiefs want to sign the Norwich City forward this summer, regardless of their league status.

Sheffield United transfer latest

Sainz has attracted plenty of interest during an excellent individual campaign at Carrow Road, with the 24-year-old on course to win this year’s Championship Golden Boot. The forward has 17 goals from his 34 league appearances, two more than Leeds United striker Joel Piroe.

Local Norwich outlet The Pink Un have previously reported that an official approach came from Serie A giants Napoli in January, while the likes of Girona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal have been linked from Spain. But United could look to swoop in this summer and Nixon adds they would be willing to pay more than £10million for Sainz.

United will look to bring in attacking reinforcements over the summer whether they are in the Championship or Premier League, with more strength in depth needed if they are to survive in the latter. A £10m permanent option will give the Blades a chance to sign Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is set to return to parent club Crystal Palace as things stand.

Borja Sainz contract latest

A big pull for prospective suitors of Sainz will undoubtedly be the winger’s contract stance, with his current deal at Carrow Road set to expire in June 2026. Talks have been ongoing over a possible extension but should there be no progress before summer, Norwich will be left with a decision to make.

The Canaries look set for another season of Championship football after a poor run of form saw them drop away from play-off contention. And if Sainz does go on to win the Golden Boot as expected, it could be that he eyes a step into the top-flight elsewhere.

"There are conversations ongoing in both cases [Sainz and Marcelino Nunez]," Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper recently told the Pink Un . "There's been good dialogue with the camps of both of those players, and that will continue. I'm sure as the coming weeks play out and we start to see how things look for us as a club in terms of the play-offs, the potential involvement in those and the possibility of us not even being in this division next year - that will obviously have an impact as well, particularly from the players' perspective.

"They are both live issues, but at the same time, we're relaxed about it. Things will play out in the way they do, and we'll react. I'm sure we will get a good outcome for the club, whatever the situation."

