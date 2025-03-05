The one area you can nit-pick at Sheffield United and that's a compliment

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United’s goals and the hope that there will be a lot more to come

Nit-picking can be a compliment to a side in Sheffield United’s exalted position. Goals from strikers, for instance - one area that has much power to add in the run-in. And arguably needs to improve if the Blades are to clinch automatic promotion.

Or you could say goals, full stop, with 50 being on the low side for a team in second place.

Obviously it doesn’t matter who gets them and the wide spread of scorers is a strength rather than a weakness. But it was good to see two forwards on target in last week’s win at QPR - and I’d be looking particularly for more output at the top of the pitch now that Chris Wilder has five players to choose from for the one central position, among seven or eight competing for attacking roles.

The fact is United don’t have a player in the top 21 of the Championship’s individual goal chart. That is, other than Tom Cannon, whose nine league strikes were all on loan for Stoke.

Cannon has yet to add since United signed him permanently from Leicester. Not a worry as yet, despite the expensive fee, as he’s still settling - and in some ways he’s made an impact without doing so himself.

Tyrese Campbell has taken up the challenge wholeheartedly, looking United’s most energised and dangerous front man in recent times. His seven league goals from 23 appearances also represent a good ratio as only 12 of them have been starts.

That leading strike role needs more of the same, whether it be from Campbell, Cannon, Kieffer Moore (5), Rhian Brewster (2) or Ryan One (1). There are contributions around them with three already from Ben Brereton Diaz and two from Callum O’Hare, plus six from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, on loan from Crystal Palace. But overall, United are running a little short on output up front considering the depth of their armoury following the window, and glad of Gus Hamer’s seven from midfield.

I see that improving with competition and power from the bench. Certainly it will be important in the final reckoning. The side always looks to have more goals in it than it produces.

O’Hare is a good example. A wonderfully tricky improviser on the ball who conjures his way into great positions but is so often a nearly man when it comes to putting the ball in the net. Add that to his repertoire and he’s unplayable.

Nit-picking, as I say. Isn’t it nice to be able to indulge in it!

