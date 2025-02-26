Alan Biggs has some perspective after Sheffield United’s defeat to Leeds United on Monday night

Sometimes you’re wiser to be influenced by the comments of the opposition manager than even your own. As of a few days before this season started, Sheffield United had no right to expect to be second in the table with a great shot at automatic promotion.

Daniel Farke, whose Leeds side boomed to a late Bramall Lane win on Monday, knows that. So does every right thinking Blades supporter.

Leaders Leeds are simply a better side, as they should be. Yet the gap would still be only three points but for United’s two point deduction.

Anyone picking apart Chris Wilder’s side - and there are a few in their own support - should consider the background of last season’s demoralisation and the following summer’s painstaking rebuild when recruitment was slow.

They should also factor in how United have responded - emphatically - to this campaign’s occasional inevitable upsets. That was uppermost in Wilder’s mind after Leeds’ storming finish tipped an enthralling, even contest into a 3-1 away win on Monday.

But it was also a pressing thought for Farke who described his opposite number as “pure class” in defeat and told me “he’s the best coach Sheffield United could have.”

Farke added: “It’s amazing, outstanding, what he’s done, rebuilding after a difficult relegation.”

Wilder, in turn, paid tribute to a Leeds side who were “a touch better than us on the night.”

For me, any side that could have settled for an honourable 1-1 away from home only to press relentlessly for a win, with the opposition aiming to do the same, deserves the points.

As the Blades boss said: “Sometimes you’ve got to take your medicine and be humble in defeat. Leeds are a good side with a lot of top class players.”

But Wilder’s main thrust deserves hearing out from those eager to find fault.

“We have to make sure this result doesn’t derail us,” he said. “Fine margins. Our attitude to disappointment has been amazing so far this season - and it needs to be.”

Ok, some recent performances have been sketchy. But I’d go this far - play like they did on Monday and United will win most games, and win promotion.

