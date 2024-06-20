A bargain transfer Sheffield United simply shouldn't say 'no' to

Ben Brereton Diaz has returned to Villarreal after a loan spell at Sheffield United | Sportimage

Alan Biggs on a transfer that ticks all the boxes for Sheffield United even if money is tight

It’s hard to define what is a bargain amid mounting pressure on all clubs to conform with expenditure protocols. But if, as is suggested, Villareal would take around £6m for Ben Brereton Diaz then that spells Bargain with a capital B in my book.

So you simply couldn’t see Chris Wilder not being interested in bringing the 25-year-old Villareal striker back to Bramall Lane on a permanent basis.

Oh for another time, another place. A place where Sheffield United should be. It’s a no-brainer. In normal circumstances, that is. Could Wilder do it within his budget? Does he even have one amid takeover uncertainty?

Brereton Diaz can almost certainly be written off as unrealistic right now and yet the supposed price tag is realistic to the point of being unrealistic! This is where inertia kills. BBD is certain to command much interest after his six goals in 14 Premier League games on loan with United last season.

If nothing happens backstage - and buy-outs can drag interminably anyway - United would need a sale or two to finance even £6m. Chief executive Stephen Bettis was honest enough to admit as much in the last detailed communication to supporters.

The key question is - can Wilder start pressing buttons as if a takeover won’t happen? It seems not. Any other course could be disastrous for next season’s prospects. There has to be a “what if” contingency. And signing someone like Brereton Diaz would be a compelling statement of intent. In this, too, the value goes beyond the money in such a deal.

He’s already excelled in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers before an ill-fated move to Spain. Besides goals, he brings a voracious work ethic, leadership and drive. It would be hard to imagine any of United’s competitors having a better player at the top of the pitch. So I think there’s a case for going all in for him now, even if it means balancing the books later.

You can’t gamble everything on the American consortium coming through and, after repeatedly stating my impression that Prince Abdullah does not really want to sell, it’s interesting to see reports that he favours retaining a stake.