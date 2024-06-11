Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United will have to fork out at least £6m to bring Ben Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane on a permanent basis this summer after his successful loan spell, according to reports in Spain. The Villarreal striker was a revelation after joining the Blades in January, netting six goals to finish as United’s joint-top Premier League scorer despite playing just 14 league games.

That tally could have been even higher with the Chile international squandering a number of good chances towards the latter end of his United career, but there is no doubt that it was a successful loan spell as he kickstarted a career that was beginning to falter a little in Spain after his summer move from Blackburn Rovers.

Brereton Diaz’s form in his first Premier League season has put a number of sides on red-alert towards the bottom of the league, including newly-promoted Southampton, while United’s coaching staff would love another crack at working with him after being impressed with the forward’s attitude as well as his ability.

But their relegation back to the Championship dramatically reduced their chances, with Brereton Diaz’s form in front of goal likely to have either earned him another chance at El Madrigal or a move elsewhere in the Premier League. The striker has joined up with the Chile national team over the summer for international duty before returning to Villareal, but Spanish outlet El Periódico Mediterráneo have reported that a sale is now being considered.

The newspaper mentions that a fee in the range of €7-10m could tempt Villarreal into doing business for the 25-year-old, who failed to score in 14 La Liga matches before his loan switch to Bramall Lane was approved. United boss Chris Wilder expects to be working with frees, loans and some small transfer fees this summer after relegation, but could recommend an approach for Brereton Diaz if the ongoing takeover talk at Bramall Lane puts more cash in his transfer kitty ahead of the new season.

