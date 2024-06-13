All quiet on Sheffield United takeover - fans deserve to be kept informed

Sportimage

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United takeover and the lack of noise coming from Bramall Lane

At some point someone at Bramall Lane might tell supporters what’s going on. Or not as the case may be. Tell the fans. Not the media, since clubs have - and prefer to use - their own channels of communication these days. And yet it is only through the media, via unnamed “sources”, that anyone knows anything about the apparent ongoing takeover attempt.

There has been no official word from Sheffield United itself on this subject. Not that many other clubs these days are any less opaque. Don’t fans deserve better than to be kept in the dark? On something so fundamental as a potential change of ownership?

First, let’s qualify that. On the playing side, I think the club’s PR is exceptionally good. Manager and players connect on a regular basis. Relations with the media are positive and appreciated. If just a little of this could be replicated from the boardroom, United would be the better for it.

No-one’s looking for a weekly or even monthly bulletin. Less is more where club owners are concerned. And some can be far too talkative for their own good. Over familiarity can breed contempt. But there is a balance to be struck. Currently - and for most of the duration of this regime - United’s balance leans towards invisibility.

It doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of caring, even if the owner’s profile, in being rarely seen around the place, couldn’t be lower. However, I genuinely think supporters are entitled to hear more than anonymous steers off the record. They deserve better than journalists trying to mark their cards or speculating.

If there’s a messenger to be shot in these circumstances it’s usually the messenger! Of course, it’s a two-way trade-off where the media’s concerned and we’re always grateful for the trust that allows us to play ball. But there are times when more clarity is needed. Now is one of those times. Everyone accepts that confidentiality agreements can apply. But, in principle, where is the club aiming? Confirmation of an agreement to sell would be a start. And then maybe some names behind the “consortium of US investors.” Plus some kind of commitment if it doesn’t happen … and what is happening to prepare for next season in the meantime?