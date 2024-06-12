Sportimage

Chris Wilder’s summer transfer market focus as Sheffield United target instant Premier League return

Chris Wilder is targeting some much-needed experience and seniority in the transfer window this summer as he looks to supplement the Bramall Lane babes amongst Sheffield United’s squad. Youngsters such as Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Will Osula have been earmarked for key roles next season as the Blades look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But Wilder is aware of the need to balance that youthful exuberance with nous and know-how, especially after losing a raft of experienced players this summer including the likes of Ollie Norwood, Chris Basham and George Baldock. That doesn’t mean he is scouring the market for 35-year-olds but more players who have been there and done it before at Championship level.

Links to the likes of Alan Browne and Paddy McNair so far tick those boxes and more will inevitably follow, ramping up once the summer transfer window opens again for business on Friday. United’s U21 side won the PDL title last season and followed that up with victory in the national final, signalling that the future is once again bright at Bramall Lane.

And Wilder, who tied down Brooks and Arblaster to long-term deals last season, said: "The group needs to be balanced with that fresh hunger in all players. There will be some young players that will hopefully stay with us for a few years, but there has to be a sprinkling of leadership and experience as I don’t believe we’ll achieve anything if we just have a really young group.

"There are some players who people won’t understand why we have done those signings or committed to them, but there will be a reason. This isn’t fantasy football and Championship football on a laptop and going bang, bang, bang. We’ve got to fit it all together like a jigsaw - in terms of the physicality, ability and mentality.

