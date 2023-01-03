Daniel Jebbison has been tipped to enjoy “a really bright future” in the game after the Sheffield United striker’s coach insisted: “People sometimes forget how young he still is”.

The England U20 youth international burst onto the scene towards the end of United’s time in the Premier League, making top-flight history when scoring against Everton at Goodison Park on his full debut.

To date that remains his only goal in United colours, in five senior starts and 13 appearances off the bench. An impressive loan spell with Burton Albion in League One saw him score seven in 14 starts before being recalled, and the 19-year-old impressed off the bench as United snatched a late point away at QPR on Monday evening.

Jebbison’s cameo, which saw him have a near-post shot smartly saved by Seny Dieng, was Jebbison’s sixth appearance of the season to date – with the youngster making the most of Reda Khadra’s continued absence to establish himself as effectively United’s third-choice striker at present with Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie injured.

And Jack Lester, United’s forward coach and a former Bramall Lane forward himself, insisted: “Daniel's doing great. He had a bit of a stop-start one with his injuries and people forget he'll still be a teenager at the start of next season. He's developing really well. He's got some fantastic physical attributes and we will continue to work to develop him.

“He's got a really bright future, Dan. I think people forget how young he is. He broke into the team at 17, he was ahead of schedule if you like for where we saw him as a 15 or 16-year-old. But he got there through his hard work and his talent and we're really pleased with him. We're optimistic of a really bright future for him.”

Daniel Jebbison and Billy Sharp of Sheffield United during training: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite some serious interest from other clubs in taking him on loan in the summer, Jebbison was kept at Bramall Lane to further his development. “He's a strong lad, there's no problem there,” Lester added of Jebbison. “He's had lots of little challenges along the way. He's been out and experienced life on loan and done really well out there. He's back with us now and just needs a bounce of a ball to go his way. But that's the same with any striker.

“We're really pleased with him and we're hoping, and we're putting things in place to ensure he keeps improving. We've done that consistently well with the players here, so that'll be the plan for Dan as well.

“He’s in and around a winning team with a winning mentality and he’s soaking it up all the time. He’s seeing what it takes in terms of the way the lads go about their business and you can’t help but pick up lovely traits from the more experienced lads.

“It’s a great part of his experience. It very rarely just comes from the coaches. I think having good seniors in your squad is imperative for success, and we've got that.

