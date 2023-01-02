John Egan had a game of two halves for Sheffield United as they secured a late and dramatic point away at QPR tonight.
The defender was culpable for the QPR goal, giving the ball away before deflecting Ilias Chair’s strike past his own goalkeeper. But he then was in the right place at the right time deep into injury time, at the same end, to see a deflected shot of his own beat Seny Dieng and send Unitedites behind that goal wild.
United had appeared on course for only a second defeat in 10 games until the death, remaining nine points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the table despite falling five behind leaders Burnley.
Here’s how we rated United’s players at Loftus Road ...
2. Wes Foderingham 5
Could do absolutely nothing about Chair's opener for the hosts and caused United something of an injury scare when he went down for treatment in the first half, but recovered. Later booked for handling outside his area, despite his protstations
3. George Baldock 5
A superb early cross caused havoc in the home area before it was somehow scrambled clear. Lucky to escape a booking for a late foul on Chair that looked to be borne out of frustration rather than any attempt to win the ball. Made way for Jebbison as United went to a back four
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Laughably penalised for contesting a high ball with the QPR goalkeeper Dieng but suffered a nasty head whack as a consequence, with both men receiving treatment before continuing. Ended the game at right-back as United changed shape before making way for Bogle. One of the plus points for United
