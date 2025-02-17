Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

20-cap international star opens up on Sheffield United transfer approach after Birmingham City future decision

Paik Seung-ho, the Birmingham City midfielder, has opened up on his decision to stay in the Midlands in the summer despite claiming to have received an offer from Premier League-chasing Sheffield United. The South Korean international has been a key part of City’s bid to return to the Championship this season after they were relegated to the third tier last term.

But he was a man in demand in the summer, after also being linked with United’s Championship rivals Norwich City and Stoke City over the summer. United were keen on midfield reinforcements after relegation from the Premier League and took former QPR man Andre Dozzell on trial but he left after the then-hierarchy declined to sanction any more recruits in that area.

The extent of United’s apparent interest in Paik has not been confirmed in South Yorkshire but the 27-year-old has claimed that his admiration for Blues boss Chris Davies, and his style of play at St. Andrew’s, was a key part in his decision to stay for the League One adventure. “Honestly, I thought I would definitely leave,” he told Naver Sports.

“But the manager is so good. I kept fighting with myself internally, ‘If you play in a better league, won't you be able to go to the national team?’ And the other half was: ‘Under this manager, can't you really develop more as a player while playing the football I like and learned?’

“I received offers from Sheffield [United], Norwich and Stoke and if I had spoken strongly, they would have let me go. At first, the manager said: ‘If you don't think about staying here or don't think you'll give your best, tell me. I'll definitely let you go’.

“In fact, all the players who felt that way left. But I thought this manager was too good to pass up. If I had transferred, I wouldn't know what kind of football the manager there would play. It was really stressful. In the end, I decided to stay, and I'm really, really satisfied. Really."

Birmingham splashed the cash in the summer in a bid to get out of League One at the first attempt and the approach is working so far, with the Blues top of the table and 11 points clear of third-placed Wrexham with a game in hand. “The thought that we absolutely have to get promoted is just constantly in my head.” Paik added.

“The manager keeps saying: ‘We are sleeping giants’. I get the feeling that he really wants to take Birmingham to the Premier League. Ipswich did it that way too. I don't think it's impossible."