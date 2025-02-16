Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United injury state of play with Blades set for huge Gus Hamer boost in crunch Leeds United test

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are expecting a huge injury boost for next Monday’s seismic clash with title rivals Leeds United. The Blades were without Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon for yesterday’s victory at Luton Town, which sent them back to the top of the Championship table.

Leeds have the chance to respond on Monday against Sunderland but the Blades are now five points clear of third-placed Burnley after they could only draw with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End earlier on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer missed the trip to Kenilworth Road with a hamstring issue he picked up in the midweek win over Middlesbrough while Tom Cannon was also absent after damaging his ankle in the same game.

But both are expected to return for the clash with Daniel Farke’s side, with the imminent availability of Welsh international Kieffer Moore also set to bolster the options at Chris Wilder’s disposal after undergoing surgery on a troublesome hernia issue.

“All three will be available for next week,” Wilder said. “I was never in the mindframe of risking Gus today because of his fatigue in his hamstring and with Tom we just didn't have enough time.

“If the game was 48 hours later and we were playing Monday or Tuesday then he'd have been fit but we made a decision on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kieffer’s had a week of work, we could have put him on the bench and had him involved but we felt there was more benefit for him to have a full week's training and then he's got anouther eight days in the lead up to the Leeds United game.”