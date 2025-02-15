Chris Wilder refutes promotion theory as Sheffield United regain top spot v Luton

Chris Wilder has played down suggestions that his Sheffield United side have piled any extra pressure on title rivals Leeds United after going top of the Championship this afternoon. The Blades won 1-0 at struggling Luton Town with a real show of character in the face of a spirited display by the hosts.

Earlier the Blades had watched fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley draw 0-0 with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End, with Anel Ahmedhodzic’s late winner at Kenilworth Road sending the Blades five points clear of the third-placed Clarets.

Leeds will have the chance to respond on Monday evening when they host fourth-placed Sunderland, meaning at least two of United’s immediate rivals will drop points over this weekend - and potentially three.

Asked if three more big points on the road for his side could potentially have a physiological effect on Daniel Farke’s men, Wilder admitted: “Nah, thye don't need pressure. They've handled it all the way through.

“We have to keep oir heads down and concentrate on what we can control. Any team that wants to be successful has to go through days like today, to achieve what they want to achieve.

“It's going to be that way and it might be that type of performance is needed in a few games. I'd have loved to have played like we did on Wednesday night [against Middlesbrough], which was really controlled against a different type of team.

“But I think when you look back on seasons and you are successful, you have to experience different challenges and come through them. We've experienced a difficult type of challenge today and we've come through it.”

United’s next game is one of their biggest of the season, hosting Leeds at Bramall Lane looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat in West Yorkshire early in the season.