Sheffield United supporters travelled in numbers again to pack out the away end at Luton Town ’s Kenilworth Road yesterday - and they were rewarded when the Blades returned up the M1 with three big points. Anel Ahmedhodzic scored the winner 11 minutes from time as the Blades went back top of the Championship and piled the pressure back on title rivals Leeds United.

It wasn’t pretty but it was another show of the character in this Blades squad as they went five points clear of third-placed Burnley after they could only draw with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End earlier in the day. Click through our latest fan gallery to see if you can spot a Blades fan you know cheering on their side...