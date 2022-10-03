Coming off a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at the weekend, Sheffield United will take on Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, October 4.

QPR snatched a 2-1 victory away at Bristol City at the weekend, which saw them shoot up the table as a result.

The Blades will be looking to keep their spot at the top of the Championship table and a draw or a defeat could see them lose it.

Meanwhile, QPR will be trying to maintain their spot in the playoffs - a win could see them climb as high as 3rd in the table.

When will Sheffield United v QPR kick off?

The game between Sheffield United and QPR at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, October 4 will kick off at 7:45pm.

How can I watch Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers?

The game between Sheffield United and QPR can be watched live using the red button on Sky Sports Football.

You can also listen to the game on BBC Radio Sheffield. As well as this, live text updates will be provided on the BBC Sport website.

Will Paul Heckingbottom’s team keep their spot at the top of the Championship table on Tuesday night?

What are the betting odds?

Despite having close proximity in the Championship table, Sheffield United are the clear bookies’ favourites for their game with QPR.

Bet365 have them at 8/11, SkyBet have them at 4/6 and Paddy Power have given the Blades odds of 7/10 to win.

Meanwhile, QPR have been given odds of 4/1, 7/2 and 15/4 with Bet365, SkyBet and Paddy Power, respectively.