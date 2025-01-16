Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News that Shea Charles was recalled from his Sheffield Wednesday loan by parent club Southampton has rocked the Owls fan base - with chairman Dejphon Chansiri having delivered the bombshell late in an explosive fan forum.

The Wednesday owner took a phone call late on during the Wednesday evening engagement and returned to the room at midnight to tell a shocked room of the Saints’ decision. The Star revealed earlier this week that January 15 was the latest date the Premier League club could trigger their recall clause - and the turn of events would suggest an 11th-hour call was made to break the news to Wednesday.

It transpires that Wednesday believe Charles will be able to make two further appearances for the club, however, with a seven-day rule meaning he will continue to be available for the Owls for matches at Leeds United and then at home to Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

Furthermore, reports from the south coast have suggested that while the recall has indeed been enacted, a deal could be revived if the Owls are willing to cough up what is described as ‘an additional loan fee’. It is unclear what those terms might be.

Speaking last week, Owls boss Danny Röhl - who Chansiri confirmed had been the subject of an approach from Southampton with regard to their then-vacant manager’s position in December - expressed Charles’ happiness at Hillsborough and intimated the Northern Ireland midfielder would like to stay on to complete the season at S6.

Charles’ performances across his 24 matches for Wednesday this season have him penned as one of the Championship’s top performances and have drawn admiring eyes from a number of clubs. Various reports have linked him with interest from the Premier League and abroad.