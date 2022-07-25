Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to have successful seasons ahead.

The Blades kick-start the new Championship campaign with a tricky away trip to Watford.

Wednesday, on the other hand, begin another year in League One at home to Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding both Sheffield clubs today....

Berge latest

Sheffield United will be desperate to keep hold of midfielder Sander Berge this summer.

The Norway international played a key role in them getting into the play-offs last term.

As per The Athletic, he is attracting ‘fresh’ interest from at least two Premier League clubs.

Defender could be offered deal

The Blades may offer a deal to trialist Sean Robertson.

He played last week in the friendly against Burton Albion and is available after leaving Crystal Palace.

According to a report by The Sun, the full-back ‘could’ be offered a contract at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday eye striker

Sheffield Wednesday are trying to sign Kemar Roofe from Rangers.

The attacker has played in England before for West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United and Leeds United.

The Star understands that the Owls have ‘made contact’ with the Gers about his availability in this transfer window. However, a move is ‘unlikely’ at this stage.

New club for Pudil

Former Wednesday player Daniel Pudil has signed for Hallam FC.

The left-back, who also played for Watford, spent four years at Hillsborough and made 92 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions.