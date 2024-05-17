Norwich City were thumped 4-0 by Leeds United on Thursday evening.

Norwich City have sacked manager David Wagner following Thursday’s humiliating 4-0 Championship play-off defeat to Leeds United.

The Canaries saw any hope of promotion to the Premier League crushed at Elland Road, with a rampant Leeds side putting them to the sword with three first-half goals before adding a fourth later on in the evening. Following the full-time whistle, those in the away end could be heard expressing their displeasure towards Wagner.

The German has been under a constant state of pressure at Carrow Road despite leading Norwich to the play-offs, but those in charge have decided to act following Thursday’s crushing blow. Multiple outlets report that the news will be confirmed later today.

"It is disappointing," Wagner said of the crushing defeat, which has confirmed his fate. "Obviously a poor performance from us, Leeds were very good. Everything which you should not do we have done. We conceded very easy avoidable goal very early.

“The second one as well was an absolutely predictable situation. We switched off for a second and got punished. We had the situation with Josh [Sargent] where we can maybe get some positive energy back and then we concede the third. In the duels we were second best and it's a very disappointing evening, end of the season as well.

“Against Leeds away you have to stay in the game as long as you can and then you can get something, we've done more or less the opposite, conceding early, conceding three in one half, this is more or less impossible to turn around.”

In the aftermath of Thursday’s defeat, former Norwich striker Chris Sutton made a public call for change and that mindset looks to have been echoed by those in charge at Carrow Road. Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta is among the favourites to replace Wagner, with Norwich one of several Championship teams now eyeing a new manager alongside Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland.