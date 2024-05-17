Sheffield United's classy Chris Basham gesture as club legend prepares for emotional Blades exit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United will allow club legend Chris Basham to continue his injury rehabilitation with the club even after he leaves the Blades this summer. The classy gesture was extended to the 35-year-old after confirmation that he will be released when his contract expires at the end of this season.
Basham has not played since his horror injury at Fulham earlier this season, with the popular defender admitting recently to doubting if he will ever play top-level football again. It is a sad way for such an iconic player to bow out but he harbours no resentment over United’s decision, which brings his 10-year association with the Blades to an emotional end.
Basham will join fellow departing legends Ollie Norwood and George Baldock, plus Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe who are also being released, in a farewell to Bramall Lane during Sunday’s final curtain at home to Tottenham Hotspur - but it won’t be the end of Basham’s association with United, as he continues his rehabilitation at Shirecliffe in a classy gesture worthy of a recent club legend.
The defender was the last surviving playing link to the iconic 100-point season in League One that kickstarted an extraordinary period of success for United, the Blades quickly reaching the Premier League and then even challenging for Europe before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed their fairytale effort.
In a farewell interview with United’s SUTV channel, Basham said: “I’m leaving with the thought of what I’ve achieved and I’m overwhelmed. I couldn’t imagine the promotions that we’ve had, the ups and some downs of course. But there have been many ups and I’ve become a part of a family, of a true club and a club that I’ve adored playing for, for the last 10 years. I’m so proud to have been a Blade.
“I think since I’ve been injured it has sunk in a lot more, because I always thought I was going to be still playing. But now that I’ve had time to reflect and look at things, there are definitely some proud moments in there. There’s no anger at all in leaving Sheffield United. I hope the club builds again and rises again, like it always does. I’m sure with the manager and the staff he’s got here now, and the rebuild that’s going to happen, that they can do it again. And I’ll be hopefully in the stands to watch it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.