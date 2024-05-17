Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Basham facing life after Sheffield United after 10-year spell comes to an end

Sheffield United will allow club legend Chris Basham to continue his injury rehabilitation with the club even after he leaves the Blades this summer. The classy gesture was extended to the 35-year-old after confirmation that he will be released when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Basham has not played since his horror injury at Fulham earlier this season, with the popular defender admitting recently to doubting if he will ever play top-level football again. It is a sad way for such an iconic player to bow out but he harbours no resentment over United’s decision, which brings his 10-year association with the Blades to an emotional end.

Basham will join fellow departing legends Ollie Norwood and George Baldock, plus Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe who are also being released, in a farewell to Bramall Lane during Sunday’s final curtain at home to Tottenham Hotspur - but it won’t be the end of Basham’s association with United, as he continues his rehabilitation at Shirecliffe in a classy gesture worthy of a recent club legend.

The defender was the last surviving playing link to the iconic 100-point season in League One that kickstarted an extraordinary period of success for United, the Blades quickly reaching the Premier League and then even challenging for Europe before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed their fairytale effort.

In a farewell interview with United’s SUTV channel, Basham said: “I’m leaving with the thought of what I’ve achieved and I’m overwhelmed. I couldn’t imagine the promotions that we’ve had, the ups and some downs of course. But there have been many ups and I’ve become a part of a family, of a true club and a club that I’ve adored playing for, for the last 10 years. I’m so proud to have been a Blade.