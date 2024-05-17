Sheffield Wednesday attacker scoops final EFL award of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, has won the Championship Goal of the Month award for April.

Windass came back from injury to play a huge part in the Owls’ great escape, scoring some vital goals as they managed to secure safety for the Championship next season.

None of his seven goals over the course of the season were better than the one he grabbed against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, though, and that strike has now been recognised by the EFL.

A statement from the EFL read, “Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for April... Sizing up the situation in an instant, there was an effortless, almost laconic, grace about the manner in which Windass opened up his body to caress his flighted shot under the crossbar.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge, and Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman went on to say “Josh Windass made his lob vs Blackburn look so routine but trust me it was anything but and not a finish you’d probably pull off more than 3 times in 100 attempts!

“He was coming away from goal so had to open his body and guide a slightly bouncing ball over the scrambling keeper and into the empty net for another Windass family special!”