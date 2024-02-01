News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls bring in one from Leeds United and another from Swansea, Chris Wilder gets defender wish with loanee from Everton and John Fleck joins Blackburn Rovers

Transfer deadline day has been and gone and there were signings for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

By Chris Holt, Danny Hall, Alex Miller, Joe Crann
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 23:53 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day news with Owls chasing Ian Poveda and Blades snap up Mason HolgateSheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day news with Owls chasing Ian Poveda and Blades snap up Mason Holgate
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day news with Owls chasing Ian Poveda and Blades snap up Mason Holgate

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday left it fairly late but they eventually strengthened their squads on transfer deadline day.

Wednesday brought in Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United then secured a last gasp deal for Kristian Pedersen while earlier in the day, United agreed a deal for Everton defender Mason Holgate and sent a few youngsters out on loan.

Here's how transfer deadline day played out on our live blog

Deadline Day LIVE

23:52 GMT

Hold that... John Fleck has left United

The very final business of the day on our patch see the announcement that John Fleck has left Sheffield United and joined Blackburn on a permanent deal. What a player he has been for the Blades, from League One to the Premier League

23:32 GMT

And that's us done

The window has closed, all the news has been passed on to you and with that we will bid you farewell.

All the signings have been made and now all we can do is just concentrate on the football between now and May and hope that the teams have got enough.

Cheers

23:30 GMT

Detail on Wednesday's last gasp defender deal

Kristian Pedersen has completed a move to the Owls, joining on loan for the remainder of the season from Swansea City.

23:23 GMT

Another done deal

23:12 GMT

QPR made a late move

Wednesday's Championship fellow strugglers QPR strengthened their midfield with the signing of Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle for the rest of the season.

Hayden has been out of favour on Tyneside for the last couple of years and spent last season at Norwich. He made 10 appearances for Belgian side Standard Liege during the first half of this campaign.

23:08 GMT

One that sneaked in before the deadline

Jili Buyabu, the Sheffield United youngster, has put pen to paper on a new contract at Bramall Lane before heading north of the border to Motherwell on loan. The 20-year-old has played twice for the Blades and has committed his future to the club until 2027.

23:03 GMT

The Window has closed

Slammed shut.

22:28 GMT

Details as Ian Poveda joins Sheffield Wednesday - with deal twist

22:25 GMTUpdated 22:34 GMT

Done deal for Wednesday

The Owls have signed Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United

21:49 GMTUpdated 21:50 GMT

Exit at United

Young defender Finley Potter has left the Blades on a permanent deal to join Fleetwood Town. Potter had been on a season-long loan at National League side Barnet

