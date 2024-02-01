Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls bring in one from Leeds United and another from Swansea, Chris Wilder gets defender wish with loanee from Everton and John Fleck joins Blackburn Rovers
Transfer deadline day has been and gone and there were signings for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United
Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday left it fairly late but they eventually strengthened their squads on transfer deadline day.
Wednesday brought in Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United then secured a last gasp deal for Kristian Pedersen while earlier in the day, United agreed a deal for Everton defender Mason Holgate and sent a few youngsters out on loan.
Hold that... John Fleck has left United
The very final business of the day on our patch see the announcement that John Fleck has left Sheffield United and joined Blackburn on a permanent deal. What a player he has been for the Blades, from League One to the Premier League
And that's us done
The window has closed, all the news has been passed on to you and with that we will bid you farewell.
All the signings have been made and now all we can do is just concentrate on the football between now and May and hope that the teams have got enough.
Cheers
Detail on Wednesday's last gasp defender deal
Kristian Pedersen has completed a move to the Owls, joining on loan for the remainder of the season from Swansea City.
Another done deal
QPR made a late move
Wednesday's Championship fellow strugglers QPR strengthened their midfield with the signing of Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle for the rest of the season.
Hayden has been out of favour on Tyneside for the last couple of years and spent last season at Norwich. He made 10 appearances for Belgian side Standard Liege during the first half of this campaign.
One that sneaked in before the deadline
Jili Buyabu, the Sheffield United youngster, has put pen to paper on a new contract at Bramall Lane before heading north of the border to Motherwell on loan. The 20-year-old has played twice for the Blades and has committed his future to the club until 2027.
The Window has closed
Slammed shut.
Details as Ian Poveda joins Sheffield Wednesday - with deal twist
Done deal for Wednesday
The Owls have signed Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United
Exit at United
Young defender Finley Potter has left the Blades on a permanent deal to join Fleetwood Town. Potter had been on a season-long loan at National League side Barnet