Sheffield Wednesday confirm deadline day loan signing inside last hour

The Owls reported earlier in the evening that the 23-year-old was on the verge of joining the Owls on loan from their Yorkshire rivals, and now it's been confirmed that his move is a done deal.

A statement from the club on Thursday night, "The Owls have signed exciting forward Ian Poveda on a loan deal for the remainder of season. The Colombian international joins from Championship club Leeds United.

"Eligible internationally for both England and Colombia, Poveda was capped from Under-15 level through to the Under-20s with the Three Lions before receiving a call-up to the full Colombian squad and has two senior caps to his name. Welcome to Wednesday, Ian!"