Sheffield Wednesday confirm deadline day loan signing inside last hour
Sheffield Wednesday have completed their first deadline day signing, with Ian Poveda joining on loan from Leeds United.
The Owls reported earlier in the evening that the 23-year-old was on the verge of joining the Owls on loan from their Yorkshire rivals, and now it's been confirmed that his move is a done deal.
A statement from the club on Thursday night, "The Owls have signed exciting forward Ian Poveda on a loan deal for the remainder of season. The Colombian international joins from Championship club Leeds United.
"Eligible internationally for both England and Colombia, Poveda was capped from Under-15 level through to the Under-20s with the Three Lions before receiving a call-up to the full Colombian squad and has two senior caps to his name. Welcome to Wednesday, Ian!"
Meanwhile, Leeds said of the attacker, "Leeds United can confirm Ian Poveda has joined fellow Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, on loan until the end of the season. Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Ian the best of luck during his time at Hillsborough."