Sheffield United youngster makes Scottish loan move after signing new deal
Jili Buyabu, the Sheffield United youngster, has put pen to paper on a new contract at Bramall Lane before heading north of the border to Motherwell on loan. The 20-year-old has played twice for the Blades and has committed his future to the club until 2027.
Buyabu has caught the eye of Blades boss Chris Wilder since he returned to the club in December and becomes the latest youngster to sign a new deal during this transfer window, after Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford.
“We have been tracking Jili and I’m please to have him on board,” Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said. “He is another bright prospect, who has attracted a number of clubs so far in his career. This is a move we’re excited by at the club and feel he can add something to the squad.”