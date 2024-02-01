Did well in his half hour showing, getting forward to good effect and looking comfortable in defence

Jili Buyabu, the Sheffield United youngster, has put pen to paper on a new contract at Bramall Lane before heading north of the border to Motherwell on loan. The 20-year-old has played twice for the Blades and has committed his future to the club until 2027.

Buyabu has caught the eye of Blades boss Chris Wilder since he returned to the club in December and becomes the latest youngster to sign a new deal during this transfer window, after Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford.

