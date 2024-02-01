Sheffield Wednesday confirm last-gasp deadline day signing after window closes

As previously reported by Radio Sheffield Kristian Pedersen has completed a move to the Owls, joining on loan for the remainder of the season from Swansea City.

A statement from the Owls read, "Wednesday have completed signing number four of the January transfer window with the capture of international defender Kristian Pedersen. "The 29-year-old joins the Owls on a loan deal for the rest of the season from Championship club Swansea City and follows James Beadle, Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda into Hillsborough. After a brief spell back in Germany with FC Koln, Pedersen moved to Swansea last year and continues his Championship journey with Wednesday. Welcome to Wednesday, Kristian!"