Sheffield Wednesday confirm last-gasp deadline day signing after window closes
Sheffield Wednesday have completed their final signing of the January transfer window.
As previously reported by Radio Sheffield Kristian Pedersen has completed a move to the Owls, joining on loan for the remainder of the season from Swansea City.
A statement from the Owls read, "Wednesday have completed signing number four of the January transfer window with the capture of international defender Kristian Pedersen. "The 29-year-old joins the Owls on a loan deal for the rest of the season from Championship club Swansea City and follows James Beadle, Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda into Hillsborough. After a brief spell back in Germany with FC Koln, Pedersen moved to Swansea last year and continues his Championship journey with Wednesday. Welcome to Wednesday, Kristian!"
Meanwhile, Swansea said, "Defender Kristian Pedersen has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, subject to international clearance."