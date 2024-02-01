Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls target Duncan McGuire spotted in UK, Blades' rivals busy
Transfer deadline day is expected to be a busy one for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United
We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.
Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.
United are still searching for a central defender while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.
Goodbye, George Byers
Derby not giving up hope on signing a Wednesday striker
There’s not too long left of the transfer window, but Derby County don’t appear to have given up on signing a striker from Sheffield Wednesday.
Owls rivals pick up Pritchard
In case you missed it, Wednesday's rivals at the bottom of the Championship have also been active with Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray going back to former club Sunderland to swoop for veteran Alex Pritchard
Forest add another
Nottingham Forest appear to be going all out again. Still well in the relegation mire and with a potential points deduction hanging over them, they brought in Gio Reyna last night from Dortmund and are now adding Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan. Reports suggest they're pushing for a new goalkeeper now with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone, recently ousted by former Blade Dean Henderson, on their wishlist
Our colleague Chris Wheatley with the latest on Duncan McGuire
Poor Duncan McGuire has flown into the UK but he's yet to know who he's going to be signing for
Millers making a move for Owls midfielder
Rotherham United are believed to have made enquiries about the potential availability of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks.
Blow for Blades in search of defender
Sheffield United's hopes of landing Leicester City defender Harry Souttar ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline have taken a blow. The 25-year-old was identified as a target amid Chris Wilder's pursuit of a right-footed centre-half and an agreement was reached with the Foxes to take him on loan until the end of the season.
Possible movement at Nottingham Forest
United's relegation rivals could be shipping out a few of the 1,000 players they've signed in the past 18 months or so. BBC Sport are reporting that former Tottenham man Serge Aurier could be making a move to Turkey and Galatasaray.