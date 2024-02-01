Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day news with Owls chasing Ian Poveda and Blades snap up Mason Holgate

We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.

Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United got their central defender in Mason Holgate from Everton while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.