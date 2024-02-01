Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls secure Leeds United winger, Blades bring in Everton defender
Transfer deadline day is expected to be a busy one for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United
We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.
Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.
United got their central defender in Mason Holgate from Everton while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.
You can keep up with everything happening at both clubs and the teams around them in their respective divisions, here on our live blog right throughout the day
Deadline Day LIVE
Details as Ian Poveda joins Sheffield Wednesday - with deal twist
Done deal for Wednesday
The Owls have signed Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United
Exit at United
Young defender Finley Potter has left the Blades on a permanent deal to join Fleetwood Town. Potter had been on a season-long loan at National League side Barnet
Need to know more about Ian Poveda?
New man in red and white
Wilder on why Blades signed Holgate
Chris Wilder cited Mason Holgate's desire to join Sheffield United's "fight" as a big factor behind his decision to bring the Everton defender to Bramall Lane. The 27-year-old's loan switch was confirmed late this evening after his temporary spell at Southampton was cancelled.
Closing in
United ended up having their pick of defenders
United appear set on signing Mason Holgate this evening but things could well have worked out a little differently had Nottingham Forest changed their mind over Joe Worrall a little earlier.
Burnley have added to their ranks
Sheffield United's relegation rivals Burnley have completed a loan deal for Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve, who has joined Vincent Kompany’s side until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old centre-back watched Burnley’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night before completing the formalities of his deal before Thursday night’s deadline.
“I feel very good, I’m really happy and ever since I first heard about the move I wanted to move here,” Esteve said.
“I have followed the Premier League since being a young child and had only pictured myself ever being here, so I am really excited.
“The manager spoke really positively about the project here and I just wanted to be a part of it straight away.”
Mason Holgate's Sheffield United transfer questioned amid Championship preference claim
Paul Merson has questioned why Everton are allowing Mason Holgate to join Sheffield United on loan. The defender looks set to cut his loan with Southampton short in order to link up with the Blades today as Chris Wilder continues to make his mark on the squad at Bramall Lane.