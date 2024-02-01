Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls move for Leeds United man as Blades close in on Everton defender
Transfer deadline day is expected to be a busy one for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United
We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.
Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.
United are still searching for a central defender while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.
Deadline Day LIVE
New name arises as Owls push for Leeds United man
Wednesday are keen on bringing in a Leeds United winger but they have competition for the international
former Sheffield Wednesday loanees
If that's your bag, you are well and truly at the right place. Here's another one... Alex Mighten, once at Wednesday and sent back to Forest because he didn't really fit into the team, has joined Port Vale on loan. If you hang around long enough we'll tell you what Tyreece John-Jules is up to.
The kids are alright at United
Sheffield United are looking to tie down two more of their promising young stars to long-term contracts before sending them out on loan before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.
Danny Hall spoke to Chris Wilder today
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, was tight-lipped on the possibility of Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall becoming a Blades player ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. The United chief is confident of getting a centre-half over the line on deadline day, with Mason Holgate undergoing a medical.
Blackburn back for McGuire? Alex Miller's very latest from an Owls perspective
Another former Owl on the move
Jack Marriott, who didn't pull up many trees in his time at Hillsborough, has got himself something of a high-profile move. The forward has left Fleetwood Town, where he was a regular in the side, and joined the glitzy world of League Two title chasers Wrexham
Theo Corbeanu - remember him?
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Theo Corbeanu, who once got a bit big for his boots and cut short his spell at Wednesday for a move to MK Dons, is finally leaving Wolves for good.
After a period on loan at Blackpool, the Canadian is now off to sunnier climes, with a deadline day permanent switch to Granada in La Liga
Done deal... Byers joins Blackpool
George Byers has left Wednesday and joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season
"After what's been a crazy 24 hours, it feels great to be here," he said.
The word from Sean Dyche on Mason Holgate amid Sheffield United medical
Sean Dyche on Mason Holgate
"There's a possibility. It's in the process and we'll see. It is looking likely from their point of view and it's a very favourable deal for this football club."
Latest on Duncan McGuire with Sheffield Wednesday emboiled in bizarre deadline day potential move
In what has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Orlando City's USA international Duncan McGuire, the 22-year-old finds himself sat in a Sheffield hotel waiting to hear on his future after a mooted transfer to Blackburn Rovers was cancelled mid-flight. McGuire and his representatives landed in Manchester on Thursday morning - deadline day - and made their way to Sheffield.