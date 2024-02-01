News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls move for Leeds United man as Blades close in on Everton defender

Transfer deadline day is expected to be a busy one for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

By Chris Holt, Danny Hall, Alex Miller, Joe Crann
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news latest on deadline day

We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.

Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.

United are still searching for a central defender while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.

You can keep up with everything happening at both clubs and the teams around them in their respective divisions, here on our live blog right throughout the day

Deadline Day LIVE

17:09 GMT

New name arises as Owls push for Leeds United man

Wednesday are keen on bringing in a Leeds United winger but they have competition for the international

15:53 GMT

This is the place to be for live updates on former Sheffield Wednesday loanees

If that's your bag, you are well and truly at the right place. Here's another one... Alex Mighten, once at Wednesday and sent back to Forest because he didn't really fit into the team, has joined Port Vale on loan. If you hang around long enough we'll tell you what Tyreece John-Jules is up to.

15:43 GMT

The kids are alright at United

Sheffield United are looking to tie down two more of their promising young stars to long-term contracts before sending them out on loan before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

15:27 GMT

Danny Hall spoke to Chris Wilder today

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, was tight-lipped on the possibility of Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall becoming a Blades player ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. The United chief is confident of getting a centre-half over the line on deadline day, with Mason Holgate undergoing a medical.

15:24 GMT

Blackburn back for McGuire? Alex Miller's very latest from an Owls perspective

15:20 GMT

Another former Owl on the move

Jack Marriott, who didn't pull up many trees in his time at Hillsborough, has got himself something of a high-profile move. The forward has left Fleetwood Town, where he was a regular in the side, and joined the glitzy world of League Two title chasers Wrexham

15:15 GMT

Theo Corbeanu - remember him?

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Theo Corbeanu, who once got a bit big for his boots and cut short his spell at Wednesday for a move to MK Dons, is finally leaving Wolves for good.

After a period on loan at Blackpool, the Canadian is now off to sunnier climes, with a deadline day permanent switch to Granada in La Liga

14:33 GMT

Done deal... Byers joins Blackpool

George Byers has left Wednesday and joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season

"After what's been a crazy 24 hours, it feels great to be here," he said.

14:27 GMT

The word from Sean Dyche on Mason Holgate amid Sheffield United medical

"There's a possibility. It's in the process and we'll see. It is looking likely from their point of view and it's a very favourable deal for this football club."

Sean Dyche on Mason Holgate
13:58 GMT

Latest on Duncan McGuire with Sheffield Wednesday emboiled in bizarre deadline day potential move

In what has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Orlando City's USA international Duncan McGuire, the 22-year-old finds himself sat in a Sheffield hotel waiting to hear on his future after a mooted transfer to Blackburn Rovers was cancelled mid-flight. McGuire and his representatives landed in Manchester on Thursday morning - deadline day - and made their way to Sheffield.

