Rotherham United question marks remain as Millers hit the hills in pre-season preparation

The Millers travelled to the Balkans on Saturday, 12 hours after they kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 win over Parkgate.

Boss Paul Warne is relishing the prospect of putting his players through their paces in Croatia, which will include 7am hill runs and double sessions.

Team bonding will also be key, which made it important that five new signings were made before they travelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiedozie Ogbene is on Rotherham United's pre-season camp in Croatia despite question marks over his future

Cohen Bramall was the latest to arrive, joining on Friday for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln.

The 26-year-old, who plays left wing-back, has signed a three-year contract after the Millers triggered a release clause in his deal.

He joins fellow new recruits Conor Washington, Peter Kuzio, Tom Eaves and Jamie McCart.

Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles are also part of the squad, though their future remains in the air.

Ogbene and Wiles - the club’s two most saleable assets - have attracted attention from other clubs this summer and Warne has said they could be sold if their valuation is met.

Ogbene was offered a new long-term contract at the end of last season, but that looks destined to be unsigned. He has one year left on his deal and could leave for free at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Wiles has attracted interest from Burnley but no bid has yet been made.