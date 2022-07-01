The Millers have snapped up Cohen Bramall from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a three year contract.

The 26-year old arrives in Rotherham after 18 months at Lincoln whom he joined from Colchester.

Bramall has had an usual professional career by modern standards - kicking of in non-league around his native Cheshire the left wing-back had a number of trials at professional clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Crystal Palace before a surprise move to Arsenal.

He would never make the first team and had a loan spell at Birmingham but did play in the EFL Trophy for the Gunners’ U21s before moving on to Colchester at the end of his contract.

A move to Lincoln followed and he made 53 appearances, scoring twice for the Imps before joining Paul Warne’s men.

Bramall joins Conor Washington, Tom Eaves, Jamie McCart and Peter Kioso as the new boys in the Millers squad as they prepare for their return to the Championship.