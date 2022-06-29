New Rotherham United signing relishing Championship challenge

The 25-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Millers after his deal with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone ran out.

Having won two trophies with the Saints and played in the Europa League last season, McCart is looking forward to a new challenge.

“I am delighted to be here, it has been a bit of a stressful week since I found out and the gaffer contacting me, agreeing terms, coming down and then the medical taking a few days. “It has been stressful but it makes it even more satisfying.

Jamie McCart has joined Rotherham United from St Johnstone. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“In the last week it really ramped up, everything went quiet and then it burst in to life.

“The chance to play in the Championship, most people would be jumping at the chance so it is a really good opportunity.

“We know it is going to be a tough season, but speaking to the lads, they knew from the last time they were very unlucky to get relegated.

“We are all looking forward to the challenge.”