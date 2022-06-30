New Rotherham United signing makes an honest admission after return to Millers

Eaves has signed on for a second spell at the AESSEAL New York Stadium after his release from Hull.

The 30-year-old scored just once in nine appearances under Steve Evans nine years ago.

“I am a different animal to what I was at that age and I am looking forward to getting going,” he said.

Tom Eaves celebrates scoring for Hull City against new club Rotherham United in the FA Cup in 2020

“My mentality (has changed) absolutely, 100 per cent. I just think that back then, I always gave 100 per cent.

“But now, it is just working a lot smarter and knowing the areas I need to be in and just being the most efficient number nine I can be.

“But make no bones about it, it is goals that I am going to be interested in this year when I see the ball coming in from both sides.”

Meanwhile, boss Paul Warne says there has been no official bid for midfielder Ben Wiles.

Wiles, a homegrown player, was reported to be on Burnley’s shopping list following the appointment of boss Vincent Kompany.

Local media reports in Lancashire suggested the Clarets were primed to make a move for the Rawmarsh-born midfielder, but Warne says that is not the case so far.