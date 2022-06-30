New Rotherham United signing makes an honest admission after return to Millers

Eaves has signed on for a second spell at the AESSEAL New York Stadium after his release from Hull.
The 30-year-old scored just once in nine appearances under Steve Evans nine years ago.
“I am a different animal to what I was at that age and I am looking forward to getting going,” he said.
“My mentality (has changed) absolutely, 100 per cent. I just think that back then, I always gave 100 per cent.
“But now, it is just working a lot smarter and knowing the areas I need to be in and just being the most efficient number nine I can be.
“But make no bones about it, it is goals that I am going to be interested in this year when I see the ball coming in from both sides.”
Meanwhile, boss Paul Warne says there has been no official bid for midfielder Ben Wiles.
Wiles, a homegrown player, was reported to be on Burnley’s shopping list following the appointment of boss Vincent Kompany.
Local media reports in Lancashire suggested the Clarets were primed to make a move for the Rawmarsh-born midfielder, but Warne says that is not the case so far.
The 23-year-old is expected to be part of the Millers squad that kicks off their pre-season campaign with an annual match against Parkgate FC.