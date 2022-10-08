Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying excellent starts to the season so far.

The Blades are atop the Championship table, even with Saturday’s setback - an away defeat to Stoke City.

The Steel City could have a double promotion on its hands this season, but there are plenty of twists and turns to come, with EFL seasons rarely panning out without drama.

In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest headlines surrounding both clubs.

Bogle talks return

Blades defender Jayden Bogle has been speaking about his comeback from injury after returning earlier this month.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “When it (football)’s been literally taken away from you to the point where you can’t go out and train and play and that’s all you want to do, it makes you just want to get back at it even quicker.

“I’ve just been even hungrier to get back out there on the pitch training with the boys and then going back into gamedays, the fans and the atmosphere. I missed that.

“There’s a difference to being in there supporting the boys, a big difference.

“Little things you might take for granted and then once you have an injury and you can’t do them, you appreciate them much more when you can do them again.”

Wednesday play it safe

Wednesday have played it safe over George Byers.

Byers has been out with injury since mid-September, and ahead of the Cheltenham clash, Darren Moore said: “He’s 50/50. I have seen him today and we have had a good chat.

“I will have a talk with him in the morning and see how he feels again. He’s improving all the time.

“It’s whether he can tolerate the discomfort that he’s feeling. We don’t think he can do anymore damage to what he has done so therefore it is down to the pressure that he can apply on it.”