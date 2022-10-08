The Owls put in a good performance down at Home Park, however were sucker-punched in extra time as Sam Cosgrove gave the Pilgrims an important win that kept them top of the League One table.

If they’re to make sure that they don’t lose any ground on the top two, Darren Moore’s side need maximum points at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, but will need to see off a side that have won four of their last five matches and beat Bolton Wanderers earlier this week. So it’s no easy task.

A win won’t be enough to see them move up the table, but a draw or defeat could see the gap open up even more.

We’ll be here throughout the afternoon to bring you all the updates, all the team news, and hopefully a few goals as well. So stay tuned right here on our dedicated SWFC blog.