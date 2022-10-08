Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town - All the updates as Owls name gung-ho XI against Robins
Sheffield Wednesday are out to bounce back against Cheltenham Town after their disappointing defeat to Plymouth Argyle.
The Owls put in a good performance down at Home Park, however were sucker-punched in extra time as Sam Cosgrove gave the Pilgrims an important win that kept them top of the League One table.
If they’re to make sure that they don’t lose any ground on the top two, Darren Moore’s side need maximum points at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, but will need to see off a side that have won four of their last five matches and beat Bolton Wanderers earlier this week. So it’s no easy task.
A win won’t be enough to see them move up the table, but a draw or defeat could see the gap open up even more.
We’ll be here throughout the afternoon to bring you all the updates, all the team news, and hopefully a few goals as well. So stay tuned right here on our dedicated SWFC blog.
Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town
Penalty? Nope.
Palmer beat his man three or four times as he worked his way into the box, then has his ankle clipped by the defender. Ref’s not having it, but that looked like a penalty from up here.
Chance at the other end
It’s been all Wednesday, but Cheltenham got a bit of an opening there, and it was only thanks to a strong block that Stockdale wasn’t given more work to do. The Owls do need to guard against attacks like that.
Silky stuff
Windass, Bannan, Gregory and Smith all link up incredibly on the outskirts of the Robins box, it’s lovely to watch. Smith’s effort is eventually saved, but that was some tasty stuff.
Mighten does great to run at the Cheltenham backline and then slip a little ball into Smith... It’s timed nicely, but the attacker is closed down well and the Robins get it clear.
Beautiful
All Wednesday
Wednesday battering Cheltenham at this point... Attack after attack into their box, and they’re having to repell them over and over again.
Gregory’s been excellent, Bannan is really making things tick, and Windass has been a real livewire. Feels like a matter of time until they make it 2-0.
Windass very close to scoring an absolute beauty there! A rasping volley goes just over the bar - he caught that beautifully.
A tremendous ball over the top from Bannan finds Gregory... He goes first time and it looked to heading goalwards, but Southwood saves.
The corner is well worked, and almost ends up in a goal, but the shot is swiped at.
Wednesday keep going, and the ball breaks to Gregory once more in the box. He cuts back, but nobody is onto it. Frantic few minutes.
Chance for Cheltenham
That was a decent opportunity for the visitors there, but with Stockdale on the floor after a failed punch, the Cheltenham man heads over the bar.
And Wednesday lead!
It’s a brilliantly struck freekick from Josh Windass, who gets it up and over the wall and into the back of the net. The Owls take an early lead, and that’ll go down a treat.