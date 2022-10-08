2. Kyron Gordon 6

Parachuted in as an emergency right-back, the centre-half applied himself well and can be proud of his efforts here. Almost almost dragged United level in the first half before Fosu cleared his header off the line. Will have had his heart in his mouth when Fosu went down in the area under his challenge but no penalty was given, Gordon remonstrating with his man for going down too easily in the aftermath.

Photo: Nathan Stirk