Skipper John Egan gave Sheffield United another injury scare at Stoke City this afternoon: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Stoke as Rhian Brewster scores but Reda Khadra struggles

Sheffield United remained top of the Championship table despite their stuttering form continuing with a 3-1 defeat away at Stoke City this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:04 pm

United have now taken only one point from their past three games after a poor second-half showing at the Bet365 Stadium, with goals from Ben Wilmot, United old boy Phil Jagielka and Liam Delap sealing victory for the home side.

United had got back on level terms through Rhian Brewster’s first goal of the season in the first half, but lax defending allowed Jagielka to head City in front on the stroke of half-time and the home side didn't relinquish their grip on the game again.

Iliman Ndiaye struck a post for United but it was an afternoon of frustration and disappointment for over 2,500 Blades who made the trip to Staffordshire.

Here's how we rated the Blades in defeat at Stoke ...

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Left horribly exposed for the Stoke opener but did well to parry Fosu's effort soon after - it was relatively straight at him but hit with real power which would have made it really difficult to judge. Made a number of other good stops to keep United in the game and was let down by those in front of him again for Stoke's second

Photo: Andrew Yates

2. Kyron Gordon 6

Parachuted in as an emergency right-back, the centre-half applied himself well and can be proud of his efforts here. Almost almost dragged United level in the first half before Fosu cleared his header off the line. Will have had his heart in his mouth when Fosu went down in the area under his challenge but no penalty was given, Gordon remonstrating with his man for going down too easily in the aftermath.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Chris Basham 6

Great last-ditch tackle prevented Gayle from racing away on goal after they had already gone ahead and looked to press home their advantage. Used every ounce of his experience to deal with the situation when Smallbone almost took advantage of a lucky header from Norwood to trouble Foderingham

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

4. John Egan 5

Gave United yet another injury scare when he went down for some lengthy treatment towards the end of the first half, but soldiered on afterwards. Potentially limited by the issue, he didn't get off the ground to challenge Phil Jagielka as his former teammate headed Stoke ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Photo: Andrew Yates

