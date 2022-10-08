Speaking ahead of the match at the bet365 Stadium, defender Jayden Bogle insisted the injury crisis which has engulfed Bramall Lane since the beginning of the campaign means there is still “a lot more” to come from “this group of players”.

Bogle, who recently returned to action following a serious knee issue, said: “We’ve put ourselves in a fantastic position and have shown that mentality to fight. We all want to be winners, we have the mentality you need to be successful. That means, even when things aren’t going our way, we all stick together. It’s not a short season. It’s a very long season. We have a lot more to give.”

United average exactly two points per game from their opening 12 outings so far this term. But after drawing with Birmingham City and losing to Queens Park Rangers ahead of their trip to Staffordshire, second-placed Norwich City are now behind them on goal difference alone. Reading entered last night’s game against Rangers knowing a win would see them reach the summit, while Dean Smith’s men host Preston North End this afternoon.

“The respect for the division is massive here,” Bogle said. “You have to have the right attitude and bring the best that you can every single time you go out there. That attitude is put and instilled into everyone here.”

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle in action against QPR: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“We all want to be promoted,” he added. “We’re all ready to fight. It’s a tough environment.”