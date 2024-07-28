Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Championship transfer updates for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday rivals.

As Sheffield United prepare for their 2024/25 season in the Championship, fans can look forward to the return of the Steel City derby to tier two. The Blades already have a fight on their hands after being hit with a points deduction, starting them at the very foot of the table on -2.

Both Sheffield sides have been working hard this summer to bring in solid new recruits, but how have their rivals been navigating the transfer market so far? Let’s take a look at the latest.

Premier League side ‘ready’ new bid for Leeds star

Leeds United will have to fight for another season in their bid to earn Premier League promotion. The Whites fell at the final hurdle last time out, as Southampton snubbed them in the play-offs for the final spot up to the top flight. After failing to return to the Premier League, Leeds are now a hotbed for transfer interest, as clubs attempt to sign their most influential players.

Brighton and Hove Albion have already had a £30 million offer rejected for Georginio Rutter but it hasn’t put them off. According to Football Insider, the Seagulls are ‘readying a new bid’ for the 22-year-old as they remain ‘keen’ on bringing him to the Amex.

Rutter contributed eight goals and 16 assists for Leeds last season in all competitions, so it’s easy to see why he is in high demand. Brighton are working on getting a deal over the line before the summer window closes.

Stoke name transfer ‘priority’ following injury blow

Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher has confirmed that his side will be looking to bring in a new centre-back this summer following an injury blow to Michael Rose. An update has emerged that the Scottish defender will be ruled out of action for eight to ten weeks with an ankle problem he picked up earlier in the week.

